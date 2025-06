Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung said South Korea should pursue a pragmatic relationship with Japan, emphasizing the importance of cooperation where possible and addressing issues separately.Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Lee acknowledged that historical disputes and territorial tensions remain, but said the two countries share common interests in areas such as security, the economy and technology.He stressed that foreign policy, including sensitive issues like wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, must be handled with consistency, and that national policy should not be dictated by personal beliefs.Lee cited the 1998 Kim Dae-jung-Obuchi Declaration as a model for bilateral relations, advocating for a relationship built on mutual acknowledgment, necessary apologies and productive cooperation.He expressed hope that this approach will lead to a future of shared prosperity between South Korea and Japan.