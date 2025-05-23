President Lee Hopes for Regular Communication with Assembly Speaker, Party Chiefs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung laid the foundation for open communication with the country’s parliamentary leaders on Wednesday, his first day in office.At an Inauguration Day luncheon at the National Assembly’s Sarangjae event space, Lee said he hopes his administration and members of parliament engage in productive politics that encourage dialogue, acceptance and substantial competition rather than political warfare.The president pledged to contact party representatives often and asked them to make time to do the same, encouraging regular communication regardless of the agenda.Lee said he hopes politics will be able to solve the problems facing society, adding that he will work to bring people together.In particular, the president drew attention to Cheon Ha-ram, the minor conservative Reform Party’s presidential election committee chair, and Kim Yong-tae, the chairman of the People Power Party’s emergency leadership committee, stressing that he will “take care” of them and see them often.Lee also thanked National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik for organizing the luncheon on short notice and under a tight schedule.The luncheon was also attended by acting Democratic Party leader Park Chan-dae; Kim Sun-min, the acting leader of the Cho Kuk Innovation Party; Kim Jae-yeon, standing leader of the Progressive Party; Yong Hye-in, chief of the Progressive Party; and Han Chang-min, leader of the Social Democratic Party.