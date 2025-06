Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba congratulated South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on his election victory, expressing respect for the will of the South Korean people.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ishiba highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations, especially this year as they celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.He noted that both countries face shared challenges, including aging populations, low birth rates, populations concentrated in the capital regions, and foreign policy issues such as alliances with the United States.Ishiba voiced hope for an early summit with Lee and emphasized that the need for shuttle diplomacy remains unchanged regardless of leadership.He also acknowledged Lee’s past criticism of Japan but pointed out that during the recent presidential campaign, Lee described Japan as an “important partner.”