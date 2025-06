Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported its first Zika virus case in two years.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday, a man in his 40s from Jeju Island tested positive for the virus on May 30 and is currently recovering.The man is believed to have been bitten by a mosquito while traveling in Bali, Indonesia, in mid-May.The Zika virus is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, but it can also spread via sexual contact or blood transfusions, as well as from mother to fetus.Health authorities are urging travelers to avoid mosquito bites in affected countries and to refrain from donating blood or engaging in sexual activity for several weeks after returning.Since 2016 South Korea has recorded 40 cases, nearly all contracted overseas.