Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) surged nearly 3 percent Wednesday as investors rallied around expectations of pro-growth policies under the Lee Jae-myung administration.The KOSPI rose 71-point-87 points, or two-point-66 percent, Wednesday to close at two-thousand-770-point-84.Foreign investors bought local stocks, betting the new government would support key sectors as its five-year term began two months after the ouster of former leader Yoon Suk Yeol.Most large-cap stocks advanced, with Samsung Electronics rising one-point-76 percent, SK hynix surging four-point-82 percent, Hyundai Motor up one-point-09 percent, Korean Air adding zero-point-66 percent, and LG Energy Solution advancing one-point-41 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ increased nine-point-92 points, or one-point-34 percent, to close at 750-point-21.