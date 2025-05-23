Lee Orders Creation of Economy Review Task Force as First Executive Order as President

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung issued his first executive order after taking office on Wednesday, directing the creation of an emergency economy review task force.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan that the president also instructed deputy prime minister Lee Ju-ho to convene a meeting of relevant authorities and working-level officials by 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.Kang said that Lee ordered a separate working-level meeting on public safety, involving officials from local governments as well, to be held early Thursday.The spokesperson said that the president visited the combat operational control room of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) at 2:30 p.m., where he received a briefing on military readiness from the acting defense minister and the JCS chief.Kang said that during a phone call with the president, the deputy prime minister conveyed the intention of all Cabinet members to resign, but the president rejected the resignations of all Cabinet except justice minister Park Sung-jae, citing the need for continuity in state affairs.President Lee also instructed the immediate return of civil servants who previously worked at the presidential office, emphasizing the importance of continuity in state affairs and the swift resumption of operations.