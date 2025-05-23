Xi Congratulates Lee on Election Victory, Proposes to Promote Development of Strategic Cooperative Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to congratulate President Lee Jae-myung on his election victory.According to China's state-run Xinhua News on Wednesday, Xi referred to the two countries as "important close neighbors and partners for cooperation."Since forging diplomatic ties 33 years ago, Xi said the two nations have moved forward hand in hand, overcoming differences in ideology and social systems and achieved mutual success, realizing a stable and healthy development of bilateral relations.The Chinese leader said such development has not only enhanced the welfare of both peoples, but also contributed to regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity.Xi stressed that he places great importance on the development of bilateral ties.Amid increasing uncertainties in international and regional affairs, Xi said Beijing is prepared to work with Seoul to solidify the two sides' friendship and pursue mutual benefit, thereby jointly promoting the continued development of their strategic cooperative partnership.