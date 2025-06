Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Administrative Court of the Czech Republic has reportedly lifted a lower court's injunction that had temporarily blocked the country’s energy company from signing a deal with South Korea’s Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) to build two nuclear reactors in the European country.Reuters issued the report on Wednesday, citing the European country’s local CTK news agency.According to the report, the Supreme Administrative Court cancelled the injunction issued by the Bruno Regional Court last month.KHNP was scheduled to sign the contract on May 7 with Elektrárna Dukovany II(EDU II), a subsidiary of the Czech Republic’s main electricity firm, CEZ.However, it has been delayed due to the court injunction, with the court deciding the deal cannot be signed until it rules on a complaint from the losing bidder, France’s EDF.Both KHNP and EDU II appealed against the injunction.