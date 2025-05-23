Opposition Party Protests Passage of Bill on Increasing Supreme Court Justices

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has protested the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) push for a revision bill aimed at increasing the number of Supreme Court justices.PPP lawmakers on the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly protested Wednesday soon after a subpanel of the committee passed the bill.The lawmakers said in a press conference that the bill was pushed through just ten hours after Lee Jae-myung was elected president, calling on the DP to immediately withdraw its attempt to monopolize legislative power.The opposition lawmakers said that during Wednesday’s session of the subcommittee, when two DP lawmakers expressed opposition to the bill, the session was abruptly adjourned and efforts were made to persuade them behind closed doors.They added an alternative proposal to increase the number by four per year, totaling 16 over four years, was ultimately drafted and unilaterally passed.The PPP lawmakers criticized the move as a blatant “legislative coup” aimed at turning the Supreme Court into a shield for the Lee administration and a national fraud that betrays the promises made to the public during the presidential election.