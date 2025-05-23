Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Lee Calls for Thorough Readiness Posture based on Combined Posture with US

Written: 2025-06-04 19:21:51Updated: 2025-06-04 19:22:10

Pres. Lee Calls for Thorough Readiness Posture based on Combined Posture with US

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung  received a briefing from Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo on his first day in office and called for maintaining a thorough readiness posture against North Korea, based on a combined defense posture with the U.S. 

After receiving a briefing about the transfer of the presidential right to command the military Wednesday morning, Lee also urged the military to keep tabs for movements in the North.

According to the presidential office, Lee recognized the armed forces' devotion to safeguarding the nation and expressed confidence in their loyalty as well as operational capability.

The president also praised the military's "passive response" against "unlawful orders" during the December 3 martial law, crediting it for preventing major public disorder.

After the JCS chairman's briefing on the North's military trends, Lee requested the military's best efforts to ensure the public won't have to worry about national security.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >