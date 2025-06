Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung received overwhelming support in overseas voting during the 21st presidential election, earning more than three times the votes of People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo.According to the National Election Commission(NEC) on Wednesday, a total of 205-thousand-268 overseas Koreans participated in the vote.More than over 136-thousand of them, or 66-point-37 percent voted for Lee, while nearly 44-thousand or 21-point-38 percent cast ballots for Kim.The support rate among overseas voters is 16-point-95 percentage points larger than Lee’s overall rate of 49-point-42 percent, while Kim's overseas support was 19-point-77 percentage points lower than his overall rate of 41-point-15 percent.The Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok garnered nine-point-96 percent.With 258-thousand-254 registered voters, the turnout of overseas voting reached a record high of 79-point-five percent.