President Lee to Preside over First Cabinet Meeting since Taking Office

Written: 2025-06-05 07:57:41Updated: 2025-06-05 08:50:15

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae-myung will hold his first Cabinet meeting since taking office Wednesday. 

Lee is set to preside over the meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the presidential office in Yongsan to identify pending issues for each ministry. 

The president is expected to assess economic conditions and call for efforts to produce a supplementary budget and achieve stability in state affairs. 

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho conveyed the intention of all Cabinet members to resign, but the president accepted only the resignation of Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and rejected all the rest, citing the need for continuity in state affairs.

President Lee also ordered a separate working-level meeting on public safety, to be held Thursday for officials from both the central and local governments. 

The president is expected to make additional personnel announcements, starting with the appointment of vice-minister-level officials who can immediately assume their duties upon nomination.
