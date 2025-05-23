Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

KHNP, Czech Republic Sign Nuclear Power Plant Deal after Injunction Lifted

Written: 2025-06-05 09:02:59Updated: 2025-06-05 15:16:47

KHNP, Czech Republic Sign Nuclear Power Plant Deal after Injunction Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech Republic said Wednesday that the country’s state-controlled power company signed a final contract with South Korea’s Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power(KHNP) to build two nuclear reactors in the country.

According to Reuters, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday that the two sides signed the final agreement for the estimated 18 billion dollar deal after a court lifted an injunction earlier in the day that had barred the deal from closing. 

KHNP and Elektrárna Dukovany II(EDU II), a subsidiary of the Czech Republic’s main electricity firm, CEZ, reportedly signed the contract electronically. 

The signing comes after the Supreme Administrative Court of the Czech Republic canceled the injunction issued last month by a regional court in Brno. 

KHNP was scheduled to sign the contract with EDU II in May, but the signing was delayed when the lower court decided it could not go ahead until the court ruled on a complaint from the losing bidder, France’s EDF.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >