Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media have issued their first reports on the outcome of South Korea’s presidential election.The Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate, was elected as South Korea’s 21st president on June 3, two months after the former president was impeached over the December 3 martial law incident.The Rodong Sinmun, the North’s main newspaper for domestic readers, also carried the report two days after the election.It was the first time the North Korean media mentioned South Korea’s 21st presidential election.They have remained quiet on South Korean politics during this election cycle, having previously reported on the public anger in South Korea in December after former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.