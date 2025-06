Photo : KBS News

The nation’s gross national income(GNI) posted a slight increase in the first quarter even though the economy contracted.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country’s real gross domestic product(GDP) shrank zero-point-two percent in the January-March period from three months earlier, but the real GNI posted an increase of zero-point-one percent during the same period.From a year ago, the real GNI increased by zero-point-seven percent.GNI measures a nation’s wealth by adding up its GDP and net income from abroad.An increase in overseas investment income led GNI growth to surpass GDP growth in the first quarter.