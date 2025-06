Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly met Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday in Pyongyang.According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, Kim received the Russian official at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party the previous day.In the meeting, Kim reportedly affirmed that North Korea will unconditionally support Russia’s position on Ukraine and other international issues, and will responsibly observe the articles of the treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang.The report said the two sides also discussed strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation in different fields.The KCNA said both sides shared their respective leaders’ opinions on the Ukraine crisis and other regional and global situations and “confirmed the consensus” between the two nations.