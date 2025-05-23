Prime Minister Nominee Commits to Economy, Unity amid Economic Crisis

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok said the economy is in a crisis comparable to the 1997 Asian financial crisis and pledged to keep two priorities at heart each day: national unity and the people’s economic well-being.Kim conveyed his position to reporters on Thursday upon arriving at an office in central Seoul to prepare for his confirmation hearing.The nominee said there’s a pressing need to revive the economy, which he thinks is in a much more difficult situation than in 1997 as the overall economic trend is downward toward recession.Kim said that even during the process of preparing for his confirmation hearing, he will find ways to listen to the voices of the public and various sectors of society on how to overcome the economic crisis.Asked how the roles of the president and the prime minister should differ, Kim said it is about adhering to the Constitution and the law.The nominee said he fully aligns with the Democratic Party’s philosophy and commitments, as well as with President Lee Jae-myung’s vision, pledging his utmost efforts to realize them while upholding the Constitution and the law.