Supreme Court Chief Justice: Public Should Discuss Top Court Expansion Bill

Photo : KBS News

Amid a parliamentary push to more than double the number of Supreme Court justices, the top court’s chief justice has expressed hope that there will be public discussion on the matter.Speaking to reporters on his way to work Thursday, Chief Justice Jo Hee-de said he believes it’s necessary for the court to explain to the National Assembly what kind of reform is most desirable from the point of view of the public interest and cooperate with the reform efforts.A subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee approved a bill on Wednesday that would see the number of Supreme Court justices increased in phases to 30 from the current 14.When asked about the possibility that the number of justices could reach 30 during the tenure of President Lee Jae-myung, Jo simply said the court plans to continue its discussions with the Assembly.Asked if simply increasing the number of justices would resolve issues such as trial delays, Jo reaffirmed that the court will discuss the situation with the Assembly, saying the issue is tied to the nation’s long-term future and has long been the subject of discussion.