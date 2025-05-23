PPP Floor Leader Offers to Step Down after Election Defeat

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has offered to resign over the defeat of the party’s candidate in the 21st presidential election.Kweon expressed his intent to step down on Thursday during a general meeting of party lawmakers at the National Assembly, saying that as the floor leader, he bears part of the blame and has no intention of avoiding his responsibility or making excuses.He said the party must start over from scratch to rebuild the conservative bloc and that he will start by stepping down as floor leader.The floor leader said the latest defeat was not merely a judgment on the December 3 martial law incident or the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, but also a harsh reprimand against an internally divided PPP.Kweon added that many citizens and party members are not just disappointed but angry that some PPP lawmakers stood idle even during the critical election campaign.He accused some PPP members of wielding the Democratic Party’s rhetoric as a weapon in internal power struggles, to their own political detriment.Kweon said he hopes the general meeting will serve as an opportunity for the party to confront the causes of the election defeat and discuss the proper direction for the party.After a plenary meeting of PPP lawmakers Thursday, a party spokesperson told reporters that the incumbent floor leader will remain in his position until a successor is chosen.