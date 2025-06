Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung presided over his first Cabinet meeting Thursday, with most members of the Cabinet left over from the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Emphasizing that all members of the Cabinet are there to conduct state affairs on behalf of the people, Lee asked everyone present to do their best and put the people at the center as they carry out their official duties.The president said he seeks to expedite the formation of his new Cabinet, as the public will experience inconvenience while the organizational structure of his government takes shape.Lee invited the Cabinet members to share their views on matters in their areas of responsibility, saying he would listen first before sharing his thoughts.On Wednesday the president sent back resignations tendered en masse by the Cabinet members from the former Yoon government, with the exception of one from former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae.