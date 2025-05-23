JCS Confirms Damaged N. Korean Warship Now Upright

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s military says the North Korean destroyer that partially capsized during a botched launching ceremony last month is now upright and apparently undergoing repairs.Col. Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), said during a briefing Thursday that it has confirmed the North Korean warship at Chongjin Port was returned to an upright position earlier this week.Restoration efforts are still believed to be in progress, Lee said, adding that the North Korea side is most likely working on discharging water from the ship.Another JCS official explained the North righted the 5,000-ton ship on Monday, apparently by mobilizing cranes and other ships, and the military was able to confirm this the same day through its monitoring assets.The North Korea-focused website 38 North earlier reported that the destroyer was seen upright for the first time since the accident, based on commercial satellite images taken Monday, and said barrage balloon-like objects seen in the photos may have played an important role.However, the JCS chief said cranes and other equipment were most likely employed, adding that even if balloons were used, they would have provided weak support.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered for the warship, which tipped over on May 21, to be restored before a key party meeting set for late June.Experts say it’s unclear whether the North can meet that deadline as the extent and duration of the repairs depend on various factors, including whether the ship’s hull was damaged and if the engine was affected by flooding.