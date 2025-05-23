DP to Seek Passage of 4 Contentious Bills amid PPP Protests

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP), with a majority in parliament, will seek to pass a package of three contentious special prosecutor investigation bills and another bill to allow the justice minister to directly request disciplinary action against prosecutors.The three special prosecutor bills, which were strongly opposed by the then-ruling People Power Party(PPP) under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, will be put to a vote during a parliamentary plenary session Thursday afternoon.The DP will push to approve a bill stipulating eleven charges against former President Yoon Suk Yeol regarding his martial law declaration, including insurrection.The second bill centers on former first lady Kim Keon-hee and concerns allegations of stock manipulation, illegally accepting a luxury bag, arranging illegal polls and interfering in the PPP’s election nominations.The third deals with the 2023 death of a Marine during a heavy rain search and the alleged exercise of undue influence over a military investigation by the presidential office and the defense ministry.The PPP is expected to strongly protest the plenary session, which the DP convened without bipartisan agreement, as part of a “parliamentary dictatorship.”