Lee Holds Cabinet Meeting with Ex-President’s Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae-myung presided over his first Cabinet meeting Thursday, with most members of the Cabinet left over from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. Emphasizing that the president and the Cabinet are there to conduct state affairs on behalf of the people, Lee asked everyone present to do their best and keep the people in mind until his own Cabinet comes into play.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: “It’s a bit awkward, but please do your best for now,” President Lee Jae-myung told Cabinet ministers his predecessor appointed.Holding his first Cabinet meeting on Thursday, his second day in office, President Lee acknowledged that it might take some time for his own Cabinet to emerge.[Soundbite: President Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]“As we are supposed to carry out the duties entrusted to us by the people, we must simply put the people first and do the best we can. This might be very awkward for you, but as we are conducting duties delegated to us by the people, we should do our best for as long as you remain in your public posts. It will take considerable time before the structure [of the new government] becomes clear …”After winning the snap election earlier this week, Lee began his five-year term without a transition period, unlike most presidents, who had ample time to redesign the structure of their governments and nominate the Cabinet ministers of their choice.During the meeting, Lee received briefings on pending tasks for government agencies as the nation faces trade negotiations with the U.S.He will be working at the presidential office in Yongsan for the time being, until the top office is relocated back to the Cheong Wa Dae complex.Lee and the first lady are staying at a safe house the Presidential Security Service has established until a new housing location is determined.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.