Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has officially withdrawn the nominations of Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Sang-hun for Constitutional Court justices.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced on Thursday that President Lee nullified the nominations, stating they were made without proper authority.The nominations of Lee, a minister of government legislation, and Ham, a Seoul High Court justice, were initially made in April by then-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was serving as acting president during the final days of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The Constitutional Court later suspended the appointments through an injunction, citing doubts about the acting president’s authority to make such nominations.President Lee is now expected to begin the process of selecting new candidates to fill the two vacant seats on the court.