Memorial Day Weekend Forecast Shows Mostly Clear Skies, Chance of Rain for Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

The Memorial Day weekend forecast shows mostly clear skies nationwide, with the exception of Jeju Island, which will get rain late Saturday and Sunday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), on Memorial Day, Friday, the country will be on the edge of a high pressure system located in waters off the southern coast of Japan, which could also lead to a chance of clouds and potentially windy conditions for coastal areas in Gangwon Province.Meanwhile, a low pressure system building up in southern China is expected to result in rain on Jeju Island, with the KMA warning that it could bring heavy showers.By the middle of next week, the agency said Jeju could get more wet weather with a subtropical high pressure system set to move westward from southern Japan.A tropical low pressure system in the Philippine Sea, where waters are at 30 degrees Celsius, could also develop over the weekend, the KMA said, which would mark the first typhoon of the season in the Northwest Pacific.