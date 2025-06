Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean animated film “King of Kings” is set to premiere domestically next month following a record-breaking run in North America.Since its release in April, the film has grossed 81-point-five billion won, approximately 59 million U.S. dollars, in ticket sales, surpassing “Parasite” to become the most successful film abroad that was fully produced in South Korea.Directed by Jang Seong-ho, the story follows British author Charles Dickens and his son Walter as they travel back two-thousand years to witness the life of Jesus.The Korean-dubbed version features an all-star voice cast, including Lee Byung-hun, Lee Hanee, Cha In-pyo and Jin Seon-kyu.