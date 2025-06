Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid a resurgence of the virus in nearby regions including China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday, 105 patients were hospitalized during the last week of May, up from 98 the previous week.While the number remains relatively stable, authorities are closely monitoring the situation as a spike in cases has been reported in Hong Kong and China.The agency urged high-risk groups, including seniors over 65 and immunocompromised individuals, to receive free vaccinations by June 30.KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee also warned of a potential summer wave and called on local governments and hospitals to prepare in advance.