Photo : YONHAP News

Apartment prices in Seoul rose for the 18th consecutive week, with price increases in the southeastern districts of Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa leading the gains.According to the Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday, weekly sales prices in the capital during the first week of June rose zero-point-19 percent compared to the previous week.The on-week surge during the fourth week of May was zero-point-16 percent.In Gangnam, Seocho and Songpa, where a land transaction permission system took effect in efforts to stabilize the housing market, the price increased zero-point-four, zero-point-42 and zero-point-five percent on-week.Meanwhile, the on-week price increase nationwide was zero percent, after a price drop of zero-point-02 percent the week prior.