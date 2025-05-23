Ex-PPP Presidential Candidate Kim Moon-soo Says Has No Desire to Assume Party Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

Former People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo says he has no desire to become party leader amid rumors that he might run for the seat.Kim made the remark on Thursday when he attended a ceremony marking the dissolution of the party’s presidential election camp.He stressed that now is not the time for the party to wrangle over who becomes the next party chair as the PPP, for the time being, faces the risk of being dissolved, noting that the ruling camp passed the “insurrection special probe” bill and could label the People Power Party as an insurrection force.The former presidential candidate then denounced President Lee Jae-myung’s pick of prime minister and spy agency chief, describing the nominees as being anti-U.S. and pro-North Korea.Kim said he believes the U.S. will take issue with Lee's nomination of Democratic Party Rep. Kim Min-seok as prime minister given his involvement in anti-U.S. demonstrations.On National Intelligence Service director-nominee Lee Jong-seok, Kim said he is clearly a pro-North Korea scholar, saying the new president's picks indicate the direction the new government will take.