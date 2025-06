Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says three special probe bills that the National Assembly passed on Thursday are actively supported by the people, stressing that they are not excessive.An official of the top office told reporters on Thursday that special probes are required to put an end to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection and determine various problems of the previous government.The official said that therefore, there is little reason for the three bills to be vetoed.The bills, pushed by the ruling Democratic Party, authorize special counsel investigations against Yoon over martial law and former first lady Kim Keon-hee as well as into suspicions that the Yoon administration unlawfully interfered in a military investigation into the 2023 death of a Marine.Yoon had repeatedly vetoed the three special counsel bills when he was president.