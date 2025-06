Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul police plan to actively crack down on reckless and violent driving by bikers on Memorial Day which falls on Friday.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency plans to increase patrols at locations where bikers often appear or gather while mobilizing some 358 police officers for the crackdown effort.Police will be on the lookout for dangerous situations caused by two or more motorcycles lining up in front and back or left and right, violent driving that involves repeated violation of traffic lights and center lines and illegally-modified motorcycles.The agency said they will implement stern measures against reckless and violent driving by bikers so they are made aware that such actions will, without fail, face punishment.