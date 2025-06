Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae-myung has ordered the swift relocation of the fisheries ministry from Sejong to the southeastern city of Busan.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing on Thursday that Lee issued the order during his first Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.Lee was apparently briefed for over four hours on pending issues from each ministry during the Cabinet meeting.According to Kang, the science ministry briefed Lee on progress in efforts on launching the National AI Computing Center.Lee requested related agencies to break away from the practice of opting for convenience in administrative duties and urged the agriculture ministry to devise measures on stabilizing prices of farm products.Lee is said to have mostly been briefed on economy-related issues.Lee and the Cabinet decided that matters related to education, society, foreign affairs and national security would be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.