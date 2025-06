Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) jumped to an 11-month high on Thursday as investors rallied around expectations of pro-market policies by the new administration.The KOSPI rose 41-point-21 points Thursday, or one-point-49 percent, to close at two-thousand-812-point-05, the highest since July 18 last year.Foreign and institutional investors snapped up local stocks as President Lee Jae-myung focused on measures to shore up the domestic economy during his first Cabinet meeting on Thursday.Most large-cap stocks saw gains, with Samsung Electronics surging two-point-25 percent, SK hynix rising three-point-22 percent and Hyundai Motor up one-point-94 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose six-point-02 points, or zero-point-eight percent, to close at 756-point-23.