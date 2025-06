Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has qualified for the FIFA World Cup eleven times in a row after winning a qualifier on Thursday.Team Korea, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, beat Iraq 2-0 in the ninth match of Group B at Basra International Stadium in Basra, southern Iraq, in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.With the victory, sealed by second-half goals from Kim Jin-gyu and Oh Hyeon-gyu, South Korea secured a minimum of second place in Group B.As the top two teams in each group go straight to the World Cup, South Korea confirmed its place in the event, regardless of the outcome of its final qualifier against Kuwait set for Tuesday in Seoul.South Korea’s latest qualification marks its eleventh consecutive appearance at the World Cup, beginning with the 1986 tournament in Mexico.