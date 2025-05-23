South Korea Commemorates Memorial Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has held a ceremony to commemorate the 70th Memorial Day at the Seoul National Cemetery on Friday to honor the sacrifices and contributions of fallen soldiers.The ceremony was attended by some four thousand guests including patriots, veterans and their families, government officials, students and the general public.Among them were also the bereaved families of the four victims of the recent Navy patrol aircraft crash.In his speech at the event, President Lee Jae-myung said that honoring and rewarding those who sacrificed for the nation is a fundamental duty and responsibility of the state, emphasizing that special sacrifices made for all deserve special recognition and compensation.The ceremony began with a video of the national flag flown at half-mast at national cemeteries across the country, followed by a memorial video, commemorative performances, and the awarding of certificates to national heroes.Patriots and Veterans Affairs Minister Kang Jung-ai said that the nation must remember that it stands on the sacrifice and dedication of countless heroes who gave their lives to the nation.The minister said that she hopes the ceremony will serve as an opportunity for the nation to honor and remember their sacrifice and dedication.