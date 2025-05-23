N. Korea Says It Raised Damaged Destroyer Upright

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said that it has righted a destroyer that was partially capsized during a launch ceremony last month.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that a team restored the balance of the five-thousand-ton warship in early June and moored it at a pier in the port of Chongjin Thursday afternoon.The KCNA said that experts will closely examine the ship’s hull before beginning the next phase of restoration, which will take place at a dry dock at the neighboring port of Rajin and is expected to last seven to ten days.Jo Chun-ryong, a senior official from the ruling Workers’ Party, said that the “perfect restoration of the destroyer will be completed without fail” before a major party congress in late June.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday that the North Korean warship that tipped over at the Chongjin port was returned to an upright position earlier this week and that the North is expected to begin draining water from the warship.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un witnessed the warship tipping over during the launch ceremony and ordered the punishment of those responsible and the restoration of the hull by June.