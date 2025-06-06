Lee Promises Greater Respect and Compensation for Fallen Heroes

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government has held a ceremony to commemorate the 70th Memorial Day at the Seoul National Cemetery on Friday to honor the sacrifices and contributions of fallen heroes. At the event attended by some four thousand guests including patriots, veterans and their families, President Lee Jae-myung promised to boost the government’s support to those who sacrificed themselves for the country and their families.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: 70th Memorial Day Commemoration (Seoul Nat’s Cemetery)]Among some four-thousand people attending this year’s memorial day commemoration were the families of the four naval soldiers killed in the patrol aircraft crash last month.Standing in front of those who lost their loved ones, President Lee Jae-myung promised greater respect and support befitting their honor.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]"By virtue of their noble sacrifice, South Korea was able to overcome the scars of war and rise to become one of the world’s top ten economies. Thanks to their shining courage, the nation emerged from the long shadow of dictatorship to become a model democracy admired around the world. These remarkable achievements would never have been possible without those who sacrificed themselves for the nation and our community. We must never forget their sacrifice that laid the foundation for our freedom, peace, progress and prosperity."The president added that the government will make sure the surviving spouses of those who sacrificed themselves do not face financial hardship.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]"The government will establish a comprehensive healthcare system for patriots and veterans to ensure that they can receive timely and readily available medical services close to home. The government will also properly recognize and honor the dedication of patriots, veterans and discharged soldiers by providing fair compensation for their military service."While taking the traditionally-conservative narrative of respecting patriotism and sacrifice for the country, President Lee did not specifically touch upon North Korea and its evolving threats.He pledged to build a peaceful and safe country that is free from concerns of war.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News,