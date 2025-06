Photo : YONHAP News

Gen. Xavier Brunson of the U.S. Forces Korea paid tribute to veterans of the Korean War as South Korea commemorates Memorial Day.USFK on Friday released a video message of Gen. Brunson at the Seoul National Cemetery, thanking all the veterans of the Korean War and UN member states for all that they gave in blood.A total of 22 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia, sent troops or medical support to the South during and right after the war.