Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has unveiled a partial lineup of his aides including former vice finance minister Kim Yong-beom as his presidential chief of staff for policy.The presidential office made the announcement at a news briefing on Friday.Kim, who also served as a senior economist at the World Bank, is a veteran financial administrator, with various posts at the Finance Ministry and the Financial Services Commission.The office also said Lee appointed Hanyang University Professor Ha Joon-kyung as senior presidential secretary for economic growth and Sogang University Professor Moon Jin-young as senior presidential secretary for social policy.