President Lee Jae-myung and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call and agreed to work swiftly toward resolving their ongoing tariff negotiations.According to the presidential office in Seoul, the two leaders had their first phone conversation at 10:00 p.m. on Friday.During their 20-minute talk, the two presidents agreed to make efforts to reach a “mutually satisfactory” agreement on tariffs as soon as possible.Lee emphasized the importance of the South Korea–U.S. relationship, calling the alliance a cornerstone of his government’s foreign policy.Trump congratulated Lee on his recent election win, and invited the new South Korean president to summit talks in the U.S., according to the top office in Seoul.