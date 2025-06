North Korea appears to be experiencing a major internet outage this Saturday, according to Reuters.The UK-based news agency cited a British researcher who monitors North Korea’s online activity, saying the disruption is affecting all access routes, and is more likely the result of internal issues rather than a cyberattack.Cybersecurity researcher Junade Ali told Reuters, “North Korea’s entire internet infrastructure is not visible on systems that monitor internet activity.”Ali also said, “It’s hard to say whether this is intentional or accidental, but it seems more likely to be an internal problem than an attack.”As of Saturday morning, major North Korean websites, including the Korean Central News Agency, Rodong Sinmun, and the Foreign Ministry’s homepage, were either inaccessible or unstable.