Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung is set to attend the G7 Summit, which will be held in Alberta, Canada, from June 15 to 17.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung said in a briefing on the 6th that “President Lee was invited to the G7 Summit and has decided to attend.”When asked about the timing of the invitation, Kang said, “It’s a matter discussed diplomatically, so it’s not something we can disclose easily,” adding, “He accepted the invitation, and today is when it’s being made public.”The summit is expected to mark President Lee’s debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage.