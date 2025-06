Photo : YONHAP News

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent a letter congratulating South Korea on qualifying to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.According to the Korea Football Association(KFA) on Saturday, Infantino addressed the letter to KFA President Chung Mong-gyu, congratulating South Korea's eleventh consecutive World Cup entry.Praising the South Korean national team’s qualifications, the FIFA chief said the milestone reflects the collective effort and unwavering determination of everyone involved.Team Korea, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, secured a two-nil victory over Iraq on Friday in the ninth match of the third round of Asian qualifiers, clinching at least second place in Group B.While South Korea is set to play its final qualifying match against Kuwait on Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium, their spot in the main tournament is already guaranteed, regardless of the result.