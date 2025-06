Photo : YONHAP News

BTS members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are set to complete their mandatory military service and will be discharged from the Army next week.RM and V will be discharged on the 10th, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on the 11th.Their agency, BigHit Music, announced on Saturday that “no official events will be held on the day of discharge,” explaining that the venues are limited in space and overcrowding could pose safety concerns.The agency also asked fans “not to visit the sites in person for the safety of both the artists and fans.”The four members enlisted in December 2023. Jin and J-Hope, who joined the military earlier, have already completed their service. Suga is scheduled to be discharged on the 21st.