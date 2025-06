Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping has agreed to resume exports of rare earth minerals and magnets to the U.S., which are key materials used by automakers and computer chip manufacturers.According to Reuters, Trump said "yes, he did," when a reporter asked about the issue aboard Air Force One on Friday.Trump described his phone call with Xi on Thursday as having a “very positive conclusion,” adding that there should no longer be any questions over the “complexity of Rare Earth products.”Trump also posted on social media that his top aides are set to continue related discussions with Chinese officials in London on Monday.The update comes after the U.S. and China signed a deal in Geneva on May 12 to roll back on their mutual triple-digit tariffs for 90 days. Since then, Washington has accused Beijing of violating the agreement by continuing to restrict rare earth mineral exports.