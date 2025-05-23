N. Korea Celebrates 79th Anniv. of Founding of Korean Children's Union

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea held a series of events to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the founding of the Korean Children's Union(KCU), a major youth organization designed to foster loyalty to regime leader Kim Jong-un among the younger generation.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, a national conference of the KCU was held in Pyongyang on Friday to mark the anniversary.During the event, Mun Chol, chair of the central committee of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, urged KCU members to grow into the future leaders of the revolution and become pillars in the construction of a powerful state.An evening celebration also took place in front of Mangyongdae Children’s Palace, which was attended by Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly.Meanwhile, a youth delegation from the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday to take part in the celebrations.All North Koren children between the ages of seven and 14 are required to join the KCU, which was established in 1946.