No 'Common Ground' Yet in U.S.-Japan Trade Talks after 3 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and Japan have yet to reach an agreement in their ongoing tariff and trade negotiations, which have stretched into a third consecutive week.According to Japan’s Kyodo News and NHK, Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s minister in charge of tariffs, said after the fifth round of talks in Washington on Friday that while the discussions have made “progress,” the two sides still haven’t found “common ground.”Akazawa said both countries agreed to continue the talks with a potential summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump on the margins of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Canada, which begins June 15.The minister added that Japan plans to request a reconsideration of U.S. tariff measures, including reciprocal tariffs and item-specific duties.Officials in Seoul are reportedly keeping tabs on the Washington-Tokyo trade negotiation ahead of the Seoul-Washington trade talks, as South Korea—like Japan—has a strong manufacturing base and depends heavily on the U.S. for both trade and security.