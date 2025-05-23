Pres. Lee Holds Dinner Meeting with DP Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung hosted a dinner meeting with the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday after taking office earlier last week.The presidential office said that the dinner took place at the presidential residence in Seoul from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with attendees including the first and second leadership teams of the DP, who had collaborated with Lee during his tenure as party leader.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said that during the gathering, President Lee emphasized the heavy responsibility toward the people, noting that having been chosen by the public after enduring challenges together, their foremost duty is to meet the nation’s expectations.Lee emphasized the urgency of revitalizing the economy, fostering social unity and stabilizing state affairs, stressing that true success is not measured by political achievements but by tangible improvements in the lives of every citizen.Kang said that the president also reaffirmed his commitment to governing with humility, while DP lawmakers expressed their intention to support the success of the Lee administration.