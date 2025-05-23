PPP to Prepare for National Convention by Early September

Photo : KBS News

People Power Party (PPP) interim leader Kim Yong-tae announced on Sunday that the party will organize a national convention by early September to elect new leadership.Kim announced the plan on Sunday during a press conference at the National Assembly, emphasizing that holding next year's local elections under an elected party leadership, rather than an interim emergency committee, is crucial for the reconstruction of the conservative bloc and the success of the local elections.Kim also pledged to overturn the party's official stance opposing the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, aiming to resolve internal conflicts between factions that were divided over the impeachment.He added that, if successful, the party would consider any actions that fuel division, such as publicly supporting or opposing Yoon's impeachment over the next three years, as harmful to party.Addressing controversy over an alleged attempt to replace the party's presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo, with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Kim vowed to invoke his right to audit party affairs to uncover the truth behind the situation.