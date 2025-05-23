Lee Names Presidential Secretaries for Public Affairs, Civil Affairs and Public Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has appointed former Democratic Party lawmaker Woo Sang-ho as his secretary for political affairs.Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik announced the appointment on Sunday during a press briefing at the presidential office.According to Kang, Woo, a four-term lawmaker, is known for his strong commitment to communication and coexistence, adding that he also possesses a deep understanding of state affairs, exceptional political acumen and extensive legislative experience.The president tapped Lee Kyu-youn, a former journalist and CEO of cable TV channel JTBC, as presidential secretary for public relations.Kang said that Lee Kyu-youn is well-suited to lead the new administration's reform efforts and oversee public communication as well as prioritize his engagement with the people as he carries out his duties.For the role of secretary for civil affairs, President Lee has named Oh Kwang-soo, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer.The chief of staff emphasized that Oh is highly respected both within and outside the prosecution for his drive and personality, stressing that he also has a deep understanding of President Lee's philosophy on prosecutorial reform and his commitment to supporting the president's efforts in that area.